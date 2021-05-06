Bullet holes show path of stray gunshot that sent 14-year-old Burlington boy to hospital

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — You can trace the path of the bullet that struck a a 14-year-old boy on Wednesday in Burlington.

A bullet hole in the wall shows where the bullet entered.

We’re told it then struck a teenager before going through a can of Pepsi and coming to a stop in a bag of Doritos.

  • You can trace the path of bullet that pierced the Burlington teen before going through a Pepsi can and stopping in a bag of Doritos. (Michelle Wolf/WGHP)
    You can trace the path of bullet that pierced the Burlington teen before going through a Pepsi can and stopping in a bag of Doritos. (Michelle Wolf/WGHP)
  • You can trace the path of bullet that pierced the Burlington teen before going through a Pepsi can and stopping in a bag of Doritos. (Michelle Wolf/WGHP)
    You can trace the path of bullet that pierced the Burlington teen before going through a Pepsi can and stopping in a bag of Doritos. (Michelle Wolf/WGHP)
  • You can trace the path of bullet that pierced the Burlington teen before going through a Pepsi can and stopping in a bag of Doritos. (Michelle Wolf/WGHP)
    You can trace the path of bullet that pierced the Burlington teen before going through a Pepsi can and stopping in a bag of Doritos. (Michelle Wolf/WGHP)

Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to the 1500 block of South Mebane Street.

Police said the shooting was accidental.

The shooting appears to be the result of “an accidental discharge and involves at least two other juveniles in an adjacent apartment,” Burlington police said in a news release.

There is no known relationship between the victim and the other two juveniles that were involved in the shooting.

The firearm that was used has been recovered and is in the custody of law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV