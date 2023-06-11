RALEIGH, N.C. — William Harrison of Asheville woke up on June 4 to a $140,430 Cash 5 win.

“I couldn’t believe it at first,” said Harrison. “I think I triple checked the numbers before I said anything.”

Harrison, a grandfather of six, bought his $1 Quick Pick ticket in Friday’s drawing from Cubbard Express on 16th Street Northeast in Hickory.

He checked his ticket Saturday morning, and then called his daughter and granddaughter downstairs to share his good news.

After celebrating, he signed the ticket and kept it in his wallet for the rest of the weekend.

“I wanted to make sure I had it for safekeeping,” recalled Harrison.



Harrison arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $100,057.

He plans to pay bills and share his winnings with his family.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or with Online Play. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Tuesday’s jackpot is $120,000.

