RALEIGH, N.C. — Timothy Nolan of Leicester tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Nolan bought his lucky Spectacular Riches ticket from Fastrac Food Mart on New Leicester Highway in Leicester.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,257.

The Spectacular Riches game debuted October of 2021 with eight $1 million top prizes and 20 $100,000 prizes. Two $1 million prizes and four $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $11.7 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Buncombe County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.