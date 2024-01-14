RALEIGH, N.C. — Cameron Mertens of Candler took a chance on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Mertens bought his lucky Extreme Cash ticket from Sand Hill Grocery on Sand Hill Road in Asheville. He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters last Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,507.

For details on how $11.3 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Buncombe County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.