RALEIGH, N.C. — Anna Maria Bain of Fairview took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize.

Bain bought her lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from One Stop Market on U.S. 70 in Swannanoa.

When Bain arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,509.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $11.7 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Buncombe County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.