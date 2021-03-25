Burke County Sheriff’s Office reports 16 fentanyl overdose calls in 1 week

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Officials in Burke County are reporting an increase in fentanyl distribution and overdose deaths.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office reported that from March 15 to March 21, they responded to 16 overdose calls throughout the county. Two of those calls resulted in death.

The Sheriff’s Office notes that these are only reports that Fire, EMS, or law enforcement is actually notified of and that there could be additional cases.

Officials believe there are many other overdoses where victims were given Narcan by family or friends and recovered without assistance from first responders.

The Sheriff’s Office says drug producers are often mixing fentanyl with heroin and other drugs. This includes pills that appear to be prescribed medications such as Xanax, Hydrocodone, or Oxycodone that are actually powdered fentanyl pressed into what appears to be legitimate pills.

“Fentanyl is an extremely potent substance where a tiny amount can kill. It is taking more and more lives and leaving more and more families decimated,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the release.

They are urging caution across the county.