Burlington truck driver plans to help brother with cancer, buy mother new home with $10M lottery win

BURLINGTON, N.C.(WGHP) – Howard Poole, a truck driver from Burlington, said he will use some of his $10 million lottery prize to help his family, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Poole said he stopped at the Sandy Cross Mart 2 on N.C.49 in Burlington to collect a $20 scratch-off prize and decided to try again with a $30 ticket.

“I saw the numbers matching, and I was excited,” Poole said.

Poole had the option of collecting the top prize in the $10,000,000 Colossal Cash game as an annuity of $500,000 a year over 20 years or taking a lump sum of $6 million.

He chose the lump sum of $6 million and after state and federal tax withholdings received $4,245,009.

Poole said he wanted to buy his mother a new home and help other family members, including a brother who has cancer.

“I’ll get to me later,” he said. “I try to not let money stuff change me. I want to stay the same.”