Burning ban lifted for all North Carolina counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A burning ban still in effect for 33 North Carolina counties in the wake of recent wildfires was lifted on Monday following weekend rainfall, officials said.

The N.C. Forest Service imposed the ban on Nov. 29 due to hazardous forest fire conditions. It was lifted for 67 other counties on Dec. 8, according to a news release.

“We saw some much-needed rain during the weekend, and that has thankfully helped bring fire danger down, allowing us to lift burn ban restrictions statewide,” N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in the news release. “Still, I’d caution residents to remain vigilant about burning responsibly and safely.”

As of noon Monday, burn permits are available statewide. Residents can obtain a burn permit from any authorized permitting agent or online. All burn permits granted before the statewide burn ban were canceled when the ban became effective. A valid permit must be obtained.