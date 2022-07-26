CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A local businessman has paid just short of $100,000 for new clear PVC backpacks that were never used by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

According to public records, Louis Sinkoe, the owner of the now-closed Famous Mart on North Tryon Street, paid $95,625 via wire transfer on Tuesday, July 26. The backpacks were sold as-is for $85,000 with a buyer’s premium of $10,625 on top of that.

The 45,980 backpacks were put up for auction with a starting bid of $50,000 earlier in July on GovDeals.com. The school district originally spent $442,000 on backpacks last year in hopes that students carrying clear backpacks would stop a stream of guns coming into schools.

But before the new bags could be distributed, staff discovered a Proposition 65 warning label on the bags, a label related to a California law indicating that materials in the bag could cause cancer.

After months of sitting in a warehouse, the Board of Education voted 8-0 to auction the backpacks off.

Sinkoe spoke with Queen City News and said that he is in the wholesale business and has some customers who are often in the market for those types of bags, so he took a gamble and bought them.