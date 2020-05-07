Butterfield announces almost $13 million to community health centers in NC to expand COVID-19 testing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) Congressman Butterfield announced almost $13 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) will be awarded to 39 HRSA-funded health centers in North Carolina.

This includes almost $3.4 million being awarded to the nine community health centers that serve the First Congressional District of North Carolina.

“As North Carolinians and communities nationwide face this unprecedented health and economic crisis, it is imperative that we prioritize people’s health and safety,” said Congressman Butterfield. “A prosperous economy starts with a healthy community. For our communities to be healthy, COVID-19 testing must be available to anyone who needs it, and right now far too many Americans are in desperate need of increased access to COVID-19 testing. Community health centers are our frontline defense amid this pandemic and are positioned to reach people where they are within the community. I am glad to see they will now receive much-needed funding to support the heroic work they do every day in the First Congressional District of North Carolina.”

The following community health centers in the First Congressional District received awards:

Bertie County Rural Health Association $146,014 Carolina Family Health Centers, Inc. $380,434 Gateway Community Health Centers, Inc. $128,404 Greene County Health Care, Inc. $667,414 Lincoln Community Health Center, Inc. $643,744 Metropolitan Community Health Services, Inc. $176,434 OIC Family Medical Center $238,234 Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center $339,889 Rural Health Group, Inc. $661,324

For a full list of award recipients, visit https://bphc.hrsa.gov/emergency-response/expanding-capacity-coronavirus-testing-FY2020-awards