Butterfield announces almost $13 million to community health centers in NC to expand COVID-19 testing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) Congressman Butterfield announced almost $13 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) will be awarded to 39 HRSA-funded health centers in North Carolina.
This includes almost $3.4 million being awarded to the nine community health centers that serve the First Congressional District of North Carolina.
“As North Carolinians and communities nationwide face this unprecedented health and economic crisis, it is imperative that we prioritize people’s health and safety,” said Congressman Butterfield. “A prosperous economy starts with a healthy community. For our communities to be healthy, COVID-19 testing must be available to anyone who needs it, and right now far too many Americans are in desperate need of increased access to COVID-19 testing. Community health centers are our frontline defense amid this pandemic and are positioned to reach people where they are within the community. I am glad to see they will now receive much-needed funding to support the heroic work they do every day in the First Congressional District of North Carolina.”
The following community health centers in the First Congressional District received awards:
|Bertie County Rural Health Association
|$146,014
|Carolina Family Health Centers, Inc.
|$380,434
|Gateway Community Health Centers, Inc.
|$128,404
|Greene County Health Care, Inc.
|$667,414
|Lincoln Community Health Center, Inc.
|$643,744
|Metropolitan Community Health Services, Inc.
|$176,434
|OIC Family Medical Center
|$238,234
|Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center
|$339,889
|Rural Health Group, Inc.
|$661,324
For a full list of award recipients, visit https://bphc.hrsa.gov/emergency-response/expanding-capacity-coronavirus-testing-FY2020-awards