Butterfield announces over $5 million in grant awards to 3 community health centers

North Carolina

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) Congressman Butterfield announced over $5 million in new grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to three community health centers that serve the First Congressional District of North Carolina.

“Now more than ever, North Carolinians and vulnerable populations across the nation need access to high-quality and affordable healthcare services. During this unprecedented public health crisis, community health centers have answered the call to provide patient-centered, culturally competent care to the communities that need it the most. It is critical that our community health centers continue to receive the federal support they need not just for the COVID-19 pandemic, but to ensure their ability to serve our communities in the future. I am very pleased that HHS has allocated these grant funds to help support community health centers in the First Congressional District carry out their vital missions.”

Grantee NameProgram TitleAward Amount
Rural Health Group, Inc.H80 – Health Center Cluster$1,501,622
Greene County Health Care, IncorporatedH80 – Health Center Cluster$2,163,728
CAROLINA FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS INCH80 – Health Center Cluster$1,437,727

Full list of grants awarded to North Carolina’s First Congressional District can be found here.

