Butterfield announces over $600,000 COVID-19 recovery assistance funding through CARES Act

WASHINGTON, DC (WNCT) Congressman G. K. Butterfield (NC-01) released a statement on the awarding of $628,300 in Humanities Relief Grant funding provided to the North Carolina Humanities Council by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH).

The funding was made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress in late March.

These funds will go to 59 museums, libraries, historical societies, and other cultural nonprofit organizations across North Carolina and will be used to help support expenses such as staff salaries, general operating costs which support humanities programming, and the digitization of collections and resources to make them available online.

This funding includes an investment of $93,720 into North Carolina’s First Congressional District in the cities of Tarboro, Oxford, Hollister, and Durham.

“Many North Carolinians are facing dire economic consequences as a result of this pandemic and are in need of assistance and support. I am glad to see that through the passage of the CARES Act, this NEH funding will go directly to North Carolina’s First District to support arts and humanities jobs and programs that enrich our communities.”