Butterfield introduces bill to address maternal health crisis using technology

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) Congressman G. K. Butterfield (NC-01), along with Representatives Greg Gianforte (MT- At Large), Lisa Blunt Rochester (DE- At Large), Susan Brooks (IN-05), and Robin Kelly (IL-02), introduced the Data Mapping to Save Moms’ Lives Act.

The bill will use data mapping to identify areas of the country where high rates of poor maternal health overlap with a lack of broadband access.

The United States is one of the only countries in the developed world with a rising maternal mortality rate.

Around 700 women die each year in pregnancy-related deaths—though 3 in 5 of those deaths are preventable.

The problem is especially prevalent in rural communities and amongst women of color who continue to experience disproportionately high rates of maternal and infant mortality.

“I was proud to introduce the Data Mapping to Save Moms’ Lives Act to identify those areas of the country that need maternal health services and broadband services most urgently, said Congressman G. K. Butterfield. “Doing so will aid us in allocating broadband resources in a way that most effectively benefits our nation’s mothers. Across the country, advances in telehealth are showing promising results in patient outcomes and the expansion of these efforts will be an important first step in addressing the maternal health crisis. We can and must do better.”