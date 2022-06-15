MANTEO, N.C. — A 66-year-old man from Buxton died Wednesday afternoon after being helped to shore at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.



The man collapsed on the beach after being rescued from the ocean by bystanders. The bystanders immediately began CPR efforts.

After arriving at the scene of the incident, Dare County Emergency Medical Services continued CPR, which was not successful.

The incident occurred on an oceanside beach across from Sandy Bay on Hatteras Island.

Officials said more details will be shared as they are made available.