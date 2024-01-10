CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cabarrus County highway has washed out following the strong storms that caused widespread flooding and other damage Tuesday.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, N.C. 200 is completely blocked between U.S. 601 and Mt. Pleasant Road, south of Concord. Officials say the eastbound lane has washed out and the road is buckling due to the high water.

The Georgeville Fire Department reported that there is no estimated time to repair the road; NCDOT lists Thursday afternoon as a reopening date.

NCDOT suggests the following detour: Take Mt. Pleasant Road from U.S. 601 to get back to N.C. 200. Also, drivers can take Mt. Pleasant Road to Joyner Road back to U.S. 601.

