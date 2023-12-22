CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cabarrus County intersection with a deadly history will soon be converted to a roundabout, NCDOT officials announced Thursday.

The intersection at Old Salisbury-Concord and Irish Potato roads will be transformed following a $1.1 million contract NCDOT awarded this month to J.T. Russell & Sons Inc. of Albemarle.

In 2018, a Concord family was fighting for a stop light to be put in at the intersection of Old Salisbury-Concord and Irish Potato Road after the death of their 18-year-old son, Brian.

Queen City News spoke with the teen’s father Robert Manring who said their son was hit by a tractor-trailer while driving through the intersection on his way to work in July 2018.

When Brian pulled out from Irish Potato Road onto Old Salisbury-Concord Road in Concord, his dad said a tractor-trailer struck his son, killing him instantly.

“We just want signatures, shares, anything to convince the state to do the right thing and put a stoplight there,” Manring said to Queen City News in 2018.

Brian’s family has moved to Tennessee, but still drive by the spot of his death during visits to family in the area.

In 2018, Queen City News reached out to NCDOT about this intersection. We were told at that time there have been four non-fatal crashes at Irish Potato Road onto Old Salisbury-Concord Road within the past five years not counting the July 2018 deadly collision. NCDOT said, at that time, there wasn’t enough traffic at the intersection to warrant a three-way stop or traffic light.

Now more than five years later, contract crews will start the roundabout project at Old Salisbury-Concord and Irish Potato roads as soon as next month with tree clearing.

“Construction activities will start no sooner than late May, and there is an eight-week time restriction in the contract for crews to build the roundabout,” NCDOT officials said.

Bill Manring, Brian’s father, was not aware any plans had been announced, until Queen City News informed him Thursday afternoon.

“I’m just ecstatic something is finally getting done,” he said during a phone call.

His son’s death has never left him, nor has his fight to prevent the same tragedy.

Bill said, “at least I know something is going to get done, which is going to be great. I’m just hopeful no one else has to go through this.”

He also stressed for drivers to be patient during the construction, and to think of Brian’s death if they feel frustrated by the the future construction congestion.

The intersection cannot close to traffic any earlier than June 3, 2024, and must open no later than Aug. 9, 2024, NCDOT explained.