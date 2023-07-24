RALEIGH, N.C. — John Durham of Concord took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize.

Durham bought his lucky Black Titanium ticket from Murphy Express on Concord Parkway South in Concord.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,259.

The Black Titanium game debuted last month with six $4 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes. Five $4 million prizes and 14 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $15.6 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Cabarrus County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.