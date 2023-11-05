RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Cesar Mellado of Concord took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize.

Mellado bought his lucky Carolina Panthers ticket from QuikTrip on Concord Parkway North in Concord. He arrived Tuesday to claim his prize and, after required tax withholdings, took home $130,500.

The Carolina Panthers game debuted in July with five $200,000 top prizes. Three $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed. Players can enter their Carolina Panthers scratch-offs into a second-chance drawing to receive season tickets to The Vault, a premium field-level seating experience.

For details on how $15.6 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Cabarrus County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.