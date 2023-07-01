HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — More than two decades ago, the nation was left in fear following back-to-back fatal shark attacks in Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks. On September 1, 2001, 10-year-old David Peltier of Virginia Beach was surfing with family members when he was attacked by a shark.

Two days later on the Outer Banks, near Avon, a Russian tourist was killed and his girlfriend was injured. In both cases, a bull shark was the suspected predator.

More than two decades later, a super predator, the white shark is being tagged and tracked by OCEARCH. The non-profit’s chief scientist, in a conversation with WAVY Digital Desk host Sarah Goode, called for facts and not fear.

“We want to map out all those areas where these animals go to understand where are the critical places for things like reproduction, feeding, and growing,” said OCEARCH chief scientist Dr. Bob Hueter.

Researchers say that due to policy changes, the shark population is growing. WAVY-TV viewers recently captured the evidence.

“Virginia was one of the first states, I think it was the first state, to place some limits on shark fishing,” said Hueter, who is also calling on cooperation from the governments of Cuba, Canada and Mexico. “We can protect them on U.S. coasts, but if we don’t it has ramifications for not only white sharks but for a variety of other species.”

Ocearch says with more sharks in the ocean, those in the water should use caution.

“You just have to assume that when you go in the water, especially this time of year,” Hueter said, “there are sharks in the area, (so) just be smart about how you use the ocean.”