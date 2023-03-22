GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — How well do you know your North Carolina county and municipality pronunciations?

Whether you’re a lifelong North Carolinian or you moved here from elsewhere, odds are you’ve been corrected on how you pronounced county or city’s name, or you’ve had to correct someone else.

Here’s a guide on many of the frequently mispronounced names you’ll come across in North Carolina.

  • Advance: AD-vance
  • Ahoskie: Ah-HOSS-kie
  • Alleghany County: al-i-GAINY
  • Angier: ANN-jur
  • Bahama: bah-HAY-ma
  • Beaufort (county and town): BOW-fort (South Carolina’s Beaufort is pronounced BYOO-fert)
  • Bertie County: burr-TEE
  • Bodie Island: body island
  • Buies Creek: boo-ees Creek
  • Buncombe County: BUNK-um
  • Cabarrus County: kuh-BEAR-us
  • Cashiers: KASH-urs
  • Catawba County: kuh-TAW-buh
  • Cherryville: CHAIR-ee-vil
  • Chinquapin: chink-a-pin
  • Chocowinity: chock-uh-WIN-uh-tee
  • Concord: CON-CORD
  • Conetoe: kuh-NEE-tuh
  • Corolla: Ka-RAW-la
  • Cullowhee: CULL-uh-whee
  • Durham: DURR-um
  • Duplin County: DOOP-LIN
  • Forsyth County: for-SYTH
  • Fuquay-Varina: FEW-kway vuh-REE-nah
  • Harnett County: HAR-net
  • Hickory: HICK-ree
  • Hiddenite: HID-nite
  • Icard: EYE-kurd
  • Iredell County: EYE-ur-dell
  • Kerr Lake: car lake
  • Kure Beach: CURE-ee
  • Lenoir County: la-NOR
  • Mebane: MEB-un
  • Ocracoke: OAK-ra-coke
  • Pfafftown: POFF-town
  • Pocomoke: POE-ka-moke
  • Raleigh: RAH-lee
  • Robeson: ROB-uh-sun (Remember, there’s no robe in Robeson)
  • Rodanthe: roe-DAN-thee
  • Rowan County: roe-WANN
  • Salisbury: SAULS-berry
  • Saxapahaw: SAX-uh-pa-haw
  • Severn: SEV-ren
  • Shallotte: sha-LOAT
  • Uwharrie Mountains: you-WHAR-ee
  • Watauga: wah-TAW-guh
  • Wendell: wen-DELL
  • Zebulon: ZEB-yoo-luhn

Last year, the North Carolina Museum of History shared on social media a series of videos about how to pronounce places throughout the state. Search for #PronouncingNC on Facebook or Twitter to see and hear more pronunciations.