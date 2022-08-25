(WGHP) — With North Carolinians winning more lottery prizes in 2022 than any other year, many are wondering why big winners can’t remain anonymous.

Simply, it’s the law right now.

Lottery drawings are open to the public, and winners of over $600 do not retain their anonymity, according to a North Carolina lottery statute.

However, the statute also states that if you win over $50 million, you have 90 days after claiming the prize to reveal your identity.

After winning a lottery prize, you have 180 days to claim it. If the prize is over $50 million, the most you can possibly wait before your identity is known is 270 days.

Lawmakers would have to alter the current lottery law before this could be changed.

Your name and the city you live in must be made public, but you don’t have to share a picture of yourself. The name of the game you won and where you won must also be disclosed.

Winners have the choice to say what they plan on doing with their wins.

The states that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous are: