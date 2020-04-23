Carolina Beach, Municipal Beach Strand re-opens Monday, April 27

CAROLINA, BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) The Mayor and Council Members in Carolina Beach have decided to re-open the municipal beach strand effective Monday, April 27, 2020, 12:00 p.m., for exercise purposes only.

The following restrictions will apply:

1) All public parking lots shall remain closed to the general public.

2) Public restroom facilities shall remain closed.

3) All beach access points and beaches will be open for pedestrian access with the following

restrictions:

a. Only non-stationary exercise activities limited to walking, jogging, swimming, and

surfing/watersports.

b. Individuals shall follow strict social distancing measures.

c. No exercise group shall have more than 10 people.

d. Lifeguards will not be on duty.

e. Sunbathing, sitting, games, and all other activities will not be permitted on the beaches.

f. All beach equipment such as towels, blankets, chairs, tents, coolers, and umbrellas will not be allowed.

4) All parks will remain closed with the exception of walk-in tennis court use.

5) Freeman Park will remain closed to vehicular traffic.

These restrictions and prohibitions will remain in effect until such time as they are canceled.