Carolina Golf Association events suspended through May due to COVID-19 concerns

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCT) Carolina Golf Association has made the decision to suspend all events through May 10 due to COVID-19 concerns.

CGA released the following statement:

“At the Carolinas Golf Association, we are committed to the health and well-being of our members and member clubs throughout the Carolinas. To reduce the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak conditions on our golfers, employees, volunteers and member club personnel, we have decided to suspend all CGA and TYGA events through May 10. We do not make this decision lightly, but on the recommendation of government health officials and other leaders, we believe this is the prudent move.”

CGA also released the following FAQs:

Which events are impacted?

All events previously scheduled to take place between now and May 10, have been suspended. This includes all CGA and TYGA championships and qualifiers, ladies four-ball play days, one-day events, interclub matches, USGA qualifiers and so on.

Will my event be rescheduled?

Events will be rescheduled on a case-by-case basis. We are actively working with all our host clubs in the hope that the majority of suspended events are able to be rescheduled.

Will I receive a refund?

All players who are currently in fields for events with start dates from today through May 10 will be contacted directly by the CGA about refunds and any other available options.

What about events that occur after May 10?

We want all our golfers to feel safe before returning to our events. We love conducting golf tournaments and we will play as soon as we can – as long as it is considered safe for everyone, including the people we go home to after the round. We are temporarily adjusting our withdrawal policy for the players who have already registered and paid for a tournament that occurs after May 10. Those players can withdraw at any time prior to the event and will receive a full refund with no admin fees. You can withdraw here.

What events are open for registration?

Registration will remain open for events that take place on or after May 11. The CGA/TYGA will place all tournament entries on a “Pending List” in the order they are received. This means you can hold a spot in the tournament without paying an entry fee until the tournament is confirmed to be conducted.

How can you stay-up-date with the latest news?

We will continue to provide updates as this situation progresses. Visit our website and follow our social media feeds for updates regarding future announcements.