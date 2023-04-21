CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — After trading up for the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers are welcoming fans to Bank of America Stadium for a public draft party.

The Panthers organization said it will have a night filled with games on the actual playing field that will end with fireworks and a light show after Carolina makes its pick.

“On-field activities include the Play 60 Kids Combine, 40-yard dash, tailgate games like football toss and corn hole, the Legends Barber Lounge, and more,” the Panthers said. “There will be appearances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion the Black & Blue Crew and Panthers Legends including Luke Kuechly, Mike Rucker, Mike Tolbert, and Wesley Walls before the party concludes with the fireworks and light show.”

The gates will open at 6:30 p.m. for all with the NFL Draft starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 each with a maximum of six per person. Ticket sales will be for Carolina Panthers Charities, the organization said.

Stadium concessions will also be available for purchase, according to Carolina’s website.

The light show is expected to begin at approximately 8:55 p.m.