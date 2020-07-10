Carolina Panthers’ ticket offers $200,000 top prizes and VIP NFL experiences

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) A new Carolina Panthers scratch-off ticket offers lucky winners a $200,000 prize instantly or unique VIP NFL experiences in drawings.

Want to be part of the Inner Circle during the 2021 NFL Draft? How would you like to win season tickets for the 2021 season and membership to the Fifty 3 Club? The $5 scratch-off, which went on sale this week, will give Panthers’ fans a chance at both.

The Education Lottery partnered with the Carolina Panthers to create the ticket and its unique prizes.

“We look forward to seeing who wins these exciting prizes,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “To be part of the Inner Circle on Draft Day or a member of the Fifty 3 Club for a season would be a dream come true for any Panthers’ fan. The lottery will give three lucky football fans those great experiences.”

The first second-chance drawing, scheduled for Aug. 5, will award one grand prize of an “Inner Circle” trip to the 2021 NFL Draft. The trip includes:

Roundtrip airfare for two

Hotel accommodations for Thursday and Friday nights of 2021 NFL Draft

Access to the “Inner Circle” seating area, grouped with other Panthers fans at the Draft venue for Thursday and Friday

Carolina Panthers apparel gift bag

The two other drawings will award a grand prize that includes season tickets for home games in the 2021 season and membership in the Fifty 3 Club. Club membership includes:

Lower level game ticket with a parking pass

Game Day access for two in Player Cafeteria with premium food and beverage

Two pregame field passes for all home games

Three members-only insider session invitations

One team-issued apparel package with Fifty 3 branded item

One away game trip for two, including hotel room, dinner and round-trip airfare

Private practice viewing at Training Camp

Invitation to attend a private mini-camp practice in Charlotte

Three practice viewing sessions including lunch in the team cafeteria

All Carolina Panthers tickets can also be entered into the second-chance drawings either on the lottery’s website or with the NC Official Lottery Mobile App