FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carowinds announced Thursday that it is tweaking its chaperone policy in its continued efforts to combat “unruly and inappropriate behavior.”

Beginning Saturday, April 22, all guests ages 15 or older must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old in order to enter or remain in the park after 4 p.m.

“Over the past two years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues,” the amusement park’s Code of Conduct says. “We are committed to keeping Carowinds a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of fun experiences and immersive entertainment.”

Carowinds said chaperones must present valid government-issued identification at the entry gate. The chaperone can accompany up to 10 guests ages 15 or younger.

Park executives said the changes help to maintain a positive atmosphere for visitors.

The chaperone policy follows a crackdown on unsupervised teenagers after disruptions at SCarowinds last fall.

The amusement park blamed “unruly kids” for causing a gun scare at the park. Queen City News Now’s Anchor Jason Harper was able to capture video outside of the park after people started running and screaming saying someone had a gun.

Now they’re telling us park is closed early. Everyone being asked to leave. Supposed to close at midnight. Good idea. — Jason Harper Queen City News (@JasonHarperTV) September 18, 2022

Guests observed a helicopter hovering over the park. Officials with Carowinds, which hosts the event each year ahead of Halloween, said the incident started in part because of “the unruly behavior” by several groups of minors, but that there was never any threat to guests.