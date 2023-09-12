CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Theme parks across the country were recently recognized for ‘Golden Ticket Awards.’ They were established in 1998 by Amusement Today to highlight the amusement park industry and celebrate the ‘Best of the Best.’

On Saturday, industry professionals from across the country met at Dollywood in Tennessee to enjoy the awards ceremony and talk about best practices.

“It isn’t possible to put a value on the opportunity to meet together in person,” Tim Baldwin, Golden Ticket Awards Communications Coordinator, said. “Networking with your industry peers is invigorating. There are so many stories to inspire. Engaging with other facilities in the industry and their operations makes everyone stronger as a whole.”

The enthusiast panel named Fury 325 at Carowinds as ‘Best Steel Coaster.’ This comes after the ride was closed for weeks when a parkgoer noticed a break in a support beam in late June.

On August 10, Carowinds reopened Fury 325 following repairs, testing, and a final inspection by the NC Department of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau.

Dollywood had its biggest year winning five awards including Best Park, the first time its ever won that. Other wins were for Best Guest Experience, Best Christmas Event of 2022, Best Kids Area, and the newest category, Best Family Coaster.

Best New Roller Coaster went to Hersheypark for its Wildcat’s Revenge, Waldameer won Best New Water Park Ride for Rocket Blast, and Fun Spot America Atlanta won Best New Attraction Installation for ArieForce One.

