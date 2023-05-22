Charlotte, N.C. (May 22, 2023)—Carowinds is honoring US Military personnel and their families by inviting them to Military Days at Carowinds during Memorial Day Weekend. Active and retired personnel can receive complimentary admission with a valid US Military ID at the Carowinds front gate from May 26 to May 29.

In addition to free admission, active or retired personnel can also purchase up to six discounted tickets for friends and family online only (and must register with ID.me) for $39.99 each, valid May 26 to May 29.

For military personnel who want to enjoy Carowinds all season long, the Gold Military Pass offers unlimited visits to Carowinds and Carolina Harbor Waterpark, with free parking, exclusive seasonal events including SCarowinds and WinterFest, and discounts on food and merchandise.

Guests can also enjoy the opening of Carolina Harbor Waterpark, which offers a wide range of water attractions for the whole family to enjoy, and explore the all-new Aeronautica Landing, an immersive aviation-themed area.

• Military Days: Free Admission for Military during Memorial Day Weekend: Active or Retired personnel must present a valid US Military ID at the Carowinds front gate to receive complimentary admission during Memorial Day Weekend, valid May 26 to May 29

• Military Days: Active or Retired personnel can purchase up to six discounted tickets for friends and family online only for $39.99 each, valid May 26 to May 29, to save up to $35 off the front gate admission price

• Military Gold Pass, a special season pass for military personnel and their families with unlimited visits to Carowinds and Carolina Harbor Waterpark, free parking, exclusive seasonal events, and discounts on food and merchandise.

• Military Tickets: Active or Retired personnel can save up to $25 off the front gate admission price and purchase up to six tickets for friends and family

For more information about Military Days at Carowinds, including how to purchase a Gold Military Pass, visit www.carowinds.com/military-discounts.