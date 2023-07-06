CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carowinds, in close coordination with Bolliger & Mabillard Consulting Engineers Inc., announced Thursday it plans to remove and replace an existing support column on Fury 325, as well as hold ‘extensive tests,’ before reopening the coaster.

B&M, the ride’s manufacturer, as well as Carowinds’ maintenance team, conducted an inspection of the entire track, support columns, and foundation after a significant break on Fury 325 was discovered by a parkgoer in late June into July.

“We have performed a battery of tests to identify the cause of the fracture, which appears to have formed along a weld line in the steel column,” Carowinds explained in a released statement.

The new support column, which is being fabricated by B&M, is expected to be delivered to the park next week, Carowinds officials said.

“Following the installation of the new column, and as part of our normal protocol for rides such as Fury 325, we will conduct an extensive series of tests to ensure the safety and integrity of the coaster,” Carowinds said.

The series of tests will include, according to Carowinds:

An accelerometer test that uses sensors to measure any variation in the ride experience

Operating the ride for 500 full cycles, performing tests and inspections of the entire ride throughout that period

Requesting B&M and a third-party testing firm to perform a final inspection to ensure the ride exceeds all required specifications

“B&M is regarded as one of the premier ride manufacturers in the world, with an impeccable reputation for quality and engineering,” Carowinds said. “It’s important to understand that rides like Fury 325 are designed with redundancies in place to ensure the safety of guests in the event of an issue such as this.”

Carowinds said following this recent incident with Fury 325, they plan to implement additional inspection procedures to ‘promptly identify and address’ future potential issues.

“These new measures will include the regular use of drones outfitted with cameras to access and inspect hard-to-reach areas,” they said.

Once the new support column is in place and all testing and inspections have been completed, Carowinds said it will work with the North Carolina Dept. of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau to prepare Fury 325 for official reopening.