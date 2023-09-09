CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds unveils new attractions like the Procession of Nightmares and the Tricks and Treats Parade while bringing back thrilling mazes and beloved fall traditions. Guests can experience the chilling allure of SCarowinds and the family fun at The Great Pumpkin Fest.

SCarowinds, the Carolinas’ premier Halloween event, is set to run from Sept. 15, through Oct. 29. The event features five haunted mazes, six scare zones, live shows, and more.

New this year is “Conjure the Night,” a live performance that adds to the haunting atmosphere. Also making its debut is the Procession of Nightmares at 7:30 p.m., a cavalcade of hideous, monstrous structures slithers through the park, their riders consumed by a wicked desire to make you their own.

The new scare zone, Harvest FEAR, takes visitors from a cozy autumn setting in Crossroads to a realm of horror. A fan favorite, the Blue Ridge Road Killers is back with its chainsaw crew.

Returning mazes include “Depths of Darkness,” “Paranormal Inc.,” “Silver Scream Studios: Condemned,” “Slaughter House: The Final Cut” and “Tooth Fairy.” Scare zones “BloodYard,” “Ripper Alley,” “The Harlequin Club” and “The Hollow.”

Guests can experience four live shows, including the new shows “Halloween Hootenanny” and “Raging Inferno.”

The Evil Emporium returns to Celebration Plaza, offering SCarowinds-themed merchandise.

Executive Chef John Loukas has crafted a special menu for the event, with options like Trick Oreo Treat Funnel Cake, Oktoberfest Pizza, and the SCREAMsicle Shake.

Carowinds’ signature thrill rides become cloaked in the darkness beneath the moon’s watchful eye, and an unparalleled Halloween experience emerges, with select attractions open during SCarowinds.

The Great Pumpkin Fest

The Great Pumpkin Fest is available from Sept. 16 to Oct. 29, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on select days for family-friendly fun. The all-new Tricks and Treats Parade, featuring Halloween-themed floats, starts at 3:30 p.m.

Attendees of The Great Pumpkin Fest can anticipate a range of family-friendly entertainment, celebrating the season alongside the PEANUTS Gang, including the “Monster Bash Band,” “Monsters Are Coming!” and the new “The Skele-Tones.” Activities for kids include trick-or-treating in Camp Snoopy and attractions like “Graveyard Games” and “Linus’ Pumpkin Patch.”

For unlimited access to events like SCarowinds and The Great Pumpkin Fest, the 2024 Gold Season Pass is available at the year’s lowest price, offering unlimited visits this year and the next, free season-long parking, unlimited visits to Carolina Harbor Waterpark, admission to seasonal events, discounts on meals and merchandise, and enticing Bring-A-Friend discount offers.