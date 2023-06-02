James Brown of Cary took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize.

Brown bought his lucky Ice ticket from the Harris Teeter on Grande Heights Drive in Cary.

He collected his prize at lottery headquarters Tuesday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $64.1 raised by the lottery made a difference in Wake County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.