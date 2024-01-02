RALEIGH, N.C. — Daniel Hanson of Cary tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $577,594 jackpot.

Hanson bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from Parkway Convenience on Kildaire Farm Road in Cary. His ticket matched all five numbers to win the jackpot in the Dec. 20 drawing. The odds of matching numbers on all five balls are 1 in 962,598.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on December 28 and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $411,536.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Friday’s jackpot is $100,000.

For details on how $64.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Wake County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.