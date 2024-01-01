CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — One Cary thrift store now needs its community to help them as they search for a new place to set up shop.

It’s more than just a store. Just outside, there is a free food pantry, and free items for people who may need it.

Inside Deja Vu Furniture and Home Decor store off of Buck Jones Road, there are tables, chairs, and hidden treasures.

The hunt for a special item is even more special for each shopper who knows every purchase goes to a good cause.

“Hope Connection empowers survivors of abuse and addiction. We help people get started and make a new start after they leave their abusive situation,” said Debra Barkett, president of the organization. “Sometimes, if they’re trying to get into recovery, we’ll pay for them to go to detox and transportation to get there.”

Barkett said that since they have been in the South Hills Plaza building for the past five years, they’ve managed to help more than 1,000 through their support groups and programs.

“I’m a survivor of domestic violence myself,” she explained. “I’ve seen the success that can happen from going through these things.”

Each person who works at the shop is part of the Hope Connection program, including Diana Medlin.

Medlin also owns and operates the OWL Art Studio in the back of Barkett’s store.

“With this store being here, and me being here, it helps me support my parents,” said Medlin. “I rescued my parents from Ukraine in April 2022.”

Now, Barkett needs others to help her.

The South Hills Mall is set to be torn down, making way for a new, nearly $200 million multi-use sports complex.

Barkett and her neighboring business owners have to leave the building.

She plans to leave by March, because there are repairs needed in her shop that won’t be fixed, since it’s going to be torn down anyway.

Barkett has a new place in mind in Zebulon but needs funds to make it all happen.

“The [new] building needs about $150,000 of upfit costs because it’s empty. No bathrooms. No AC,” she explained.

She said they need donations now more than ever before.

“If we don’t make our goal and have to shut the store down, that money will still go to our victim sponsorship program and our supportive housing program that we’re trying to do,” said Barkett. “So it won’t be wasted, but we do want to try to get 150,000 so we can save the store because that’s going to be our future potential main income stream for our program.”