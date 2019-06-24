Cary teen burned while mixing fuel at home, officials say

A Cary teen was hospitalized after he was burned while mixing fuel when the substance apparently ignited Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. at a home in the 5600 block of Cary Glen Boulevard, according to Cary spokeswoman Carolyn Roman.

The 18-year-old was mixing fuel as part of a project when he suffered burns on his upper body, Roman said.

His parents were home at the time and were aware of the teen’s project, according to Roman.

Cary fire crews responded to the scene and the teen was taken to UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

No one else was injured, Roman said.

There was no damage to the single-family home, she added.