RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Cash 5 players in North Carolina, especially those around Charlotte, should double-check any tickets they have to see if they are the winner of an unclaimed $270,023 prize.

The ticket was purchased for the May 13 drawing and will expire on Friday, Nov. 10. It was sold at Caton’s Grocery on 5416 Statesville Road in Charlotte.

The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $270,023 jackpot. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 9-15-17-33-41

“Search everywhere you keep your tickets and double-check any you have to see if you have the winning ticket,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the lottery. “We hope that whomever purchased this ticket comes forward to claim their prize soon so we can celebrate their big win with them.”

The odds of matching all five white balls in a Cash 5 drawing are 1 in 962,598.

To claim the prize, the ticket must be presented at lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on Nov. 13. The ticket expires on Nov. 10 but, since the lottery office is closed that day for Veteran’s Day, a winner could still come in on Nov. 13 to claim the prize. This deadline ends the 180-day period for winners to claim prizes from the May 13 drawing.