RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—More trout are coming to North Carolina waters for winter angling.

N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission officials said they’ll be “stocking surplus trout in 40 small impoundments across central and western North Carolina between Nov. 30 and Dec. 22.”

This will total more than 60,000 different types of trout that are 10 inches or longer, officials said.

And officials want to remind anglers that they can “harvest up to seven trout per day in the impoundments — with no bait restrictions and no minimum size limits.”

Officials said stocking will take place in the following counties:

Alexander

Ashe

Buncombe

Burke

Cabarrus

Caswell

Durham

Edgecombe

Forsyth

Franklin

Gaston

Guilford

Jackson

Macon

McDowell

Mecklenburg

Moore

Nash

Orange

Polk

Richmond

Rowan

Surry

Transylvania

Vance

Wake

Watauga

But there is a requirement before casting a line: you’ll need to have a fishing license. You can find information on getting a fishing license HERE.

And for more information on the stocking schedule, click here.