Catering Works to deliver 125 meals to Durham VA Medical Center frontline responders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Catering Works is partnering with the Burroughs Wellcome Fund to support the needs of COVID-19 Frontline Responders.

This partnership will provide 125 meals to the Durham VA on April 15 and April 16.

The prepared, nutrient-rich meals are individually boxed and delivered by Catering Works on behalf of Burroughs Wellcome Fund, who are generously sponsoring the effort.

Catering Works has enacted a health and safety plan to address concerns about the coronavirus and other viruses.