CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The 4-alarm fire that burned the Golden Green Hotel Saturday night was likely caused by carelessly discarded smoking materials, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. They have also not ruled out the potential of it being from an electrical failure.

Crews responded to the 3000 block of E. Independence Boulevard, close to the Bojangles Coliseum, around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The damage to the hotel is worth an estimated $250,000. In a joint effort between CFD, Red Cross and property management, living arrangements have been made for displaced residents at two nearby hotels with transportation provided by CATS.

Firefighters say the fire was controlled in 80 minutes and that two people were rescued from the blaze.

The fire was contained in only one room of the hotel; however, firefighters went room to room to ensure that everyone had evacuated the building.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 3000 block E Independence Blvd. 8PM fire went 4th alarm. Incident was controlled in 80 minutes (8:57PM). Firefighters rescued two victims. @MecklenburgEMS evaluated six patients. One patient transported with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/KBSpxa6z0t — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 31, 2023

The Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC) says they treated six people for minor injuries, one of whom was taken to the hospital.

MEDIC sent its bus used to treat multiple patients as well as multiple ambulances.