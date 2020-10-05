Chapel Hill woman missing in San Francisco, officials say

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Chapel Hill woman who is studying at a university in California has vanished in San Francisco, deputies say.

Sydney West, 19, of Chapel Hill, was living in the San Francisco area since late August. She is a student at UC Berkeley in California, according to a Sunday news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

West “has not had any contact with friends or family since September 30,” the news release said.

Deputies said that West’s last known location was in downtown San Francisco near Chrissy Field, which is near the Golden Gate Bridge.

Officials said they are asking anyone in North Carolina who had recent contact with West to contact authorities.

West has been reported missing by the San Francisco authorities and entered into NCIC as a missing person.

West is likely wearing dark shorts, slip-on Vans shoes, and has her hair in a ponytail.

She is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has blue eyes and light brown hair. She may be carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about West should call Investigator Ashley Woodlief at (919) 245–2909.