Charges announced for people involved in attack on 14-year-old at Southern Guilford High School

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has announced charges brought against the people involved in an attack on a 14-year-old girl at Southern Guilford High School last week.

Kiamosha Devanee Sutton

Kiamosha Devanee Sutton, 37, of Greensboro, has been arrested and is charged with breaking or entering a building with intent to terrorize/injure an occupant, inciting a riot, assault and first-degree trespassing.

Sutton was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond.

Warrants for arrest have also been issued for Anikqua Shydasia Beatty, 18, of Charlotte, for inciting a riot, assault and first-degree trespassing.

Juvenile petitions have been filed against six juveniles for their role in this assault.

All six of the involved juveniles have been petitioned for assault. Three of the six were also petitioned for trespassing.

At about 9:45 a.m. on May 25, deputies say six students, Beatty and Sutton went into a classroom at SGHS and attacked a student.

“To think that they would bring that type of activity to a school was very disturbing,” said Capt. Brian Hall, the SRO captain for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. “Instead of trying to help talk them down out of this we found ourselves with a parent who actually participated in the assault.”

Three of the students attend SGHS. The other three go to different schools in the county.

Investigators believe the attack was connected to an earlier fight that happened at a bus stop on Monday. A 16-year-old girl who attends SGHS may have led the fight, according to Hall.

“This was clearly a targeted attack on one student, not a random act of violence,” he said.

Students began to assemble a group of friends, aging between 16 and 18, with a plan for the 16-year-old girl to let the group into the school, deputies say.

Two other students at SGHS walked out of the locked door, giving the group a chance to get inside.

“Two unrelated students basically walked out the front door and as it was closing this group of friends were able to grab the door and they instantly linked up,” he said. “It was one of those vulnerabilities that they were able to exploit that I don’t think you could’ve handled with additional SROs, or cameras, or locks or anything like that.”

The 16-year-old girl allegedly led the group up to an upstairs classroom.

“They just converged upon her and she was struck several times,” Hall said. “She had minor injuries basically bruises and scrapes to the face.”

Several teachers and a school resource officer responded but did not have time to prevent the attack.

“I think this reinforced the need to have officers in the school,” he said.

The group ran away from the classroom, went down the stairs and made it out to the parking lot where they were stopped by the school resource officer and administration.

A Guilford County Schools spokesperson told FOX8 the students involved will face disciplinary actions. The school district is reviewing the incident and safety protocols.