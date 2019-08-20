Charges dropped against ‘STAYUMBL’ driver in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham County judge on Tuesday dropped all charges against Diana Mems — better known as “STAYUMBL” — related to an incident with a school bus.

Mems was facing three charges from an incident involving a school bus that occurred in Durham in April.

A judge denied a motion to continue, which dismissed all charges against her.

The bus driver, Jacquanna Barrett-Laws, posted a Facebook video showing Mems parked in front of her bus on a two-lane road, out of her car, blocking Barrett-Laws from moving. The video quickly garnered more than 100,000 views.

“She came from behind my bus, went into the oncoming traffic lane on the left, swerved in front of me and started slamming on brakes,” Barrett-Laws said in an interview. “I don’t know why she did it, but if she could do it to a school bus, she could do it to anyone.”

Mems was charged with reckless driving, illegal passing, and impeding traffic.

Although her Durham County charges have been dropped, she’s still facing multiple charges in Wake County and an investigation by the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

The North Carolina Department of Insurance said it is looking into 41 charges against Diana Mems, 50.

DOI is working with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office to investigate Mems to see if she staged any accidents to collect fraudulent claims, officials said.

Mems most recently rejected a plea deal in Wake County Superior Court from the district attorney that would have kept her out of jail despite facing numerous traffic violations.

Mems indictment into Superior Court, following an April grand jury indictment, was the direct result of months of work by CBS 17.

Indictments for traffic charges are rare, but the Wake County District Attorney’s office said it is taking a tougher approach for this case because of Mems’ extensive criminal, civil, and traffic history discovered by CBS 17 reporter Susanna Black.

CBS 17’s Susanna Black alerted Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman about Mems in March after finding she was associated with more than 100 charges ranging from simple worthless check to arson to breaking and entering. There were 31 traffic violations and more than a dozen aliases.

In this particular case, if Mems had pleaded guilty to speeding, reckless driving, and failure to appear, she would have lost her license for up to two years or more and would have had to go through a mental health evaluation.

Mems rejected the plea deal and instead will have her case moved to trial. Although she’s only facing traffic charges, her case will be heard in front of a full 12-person jury. If found guilty, she could face up to 80 days in jail.

Mems’ attorney asked for her to be removed from electronic monitoring but the judge said no due to several missed court dates, plus her habitual felon status and public safety issues surrounding her. Her license will also remain suspended, the judge ruled.

Mems is associated with nine aliases, three social security numbers, and six North Carolina drivers license numbers, according to prosecutors.

She’s also been involved in 31 car crashes since 2000. She currently has zero points on her license.