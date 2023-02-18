A Christian group backed two ads during the Super Bowl. Many saw the ads as polarizing. (YouTube screen grab)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte branding and advertising agency connected to a controversial Super Bowl ad campaign wants people to know they didn’t do it.

The group says it’s a case of mistaken identity.

The Super Bowl ad campaign, backed by a group of wealthy Christian boosters, spent around $20 million to reach more than 100 million viewers during the primetime event. According to the Associated Press, the two ads intended to spread the word that Jesus loves them. However, many interpreted the campaign as polarizing.

In the first ad, viewers could see a photo montage of children helping each other before ending with the statement, “Jesus didn’t want us to act like adults.” The next ad showed images of protests, fights, and arguments. At its end, words appear onscreen stating, “Jesus loved the people we hate.”

HAVEN Creative says you want Haven Creative Hub

This week, Charlotte-based branding and advertising agency HAVEN Creative received numerous mistaken complaints and inquiries about the controversial campaign. The 10-year-old company said many were confused and thought they were a Michigan-based agency advertising itself as “Haven Creative Hub” or “Haven | a creative hub.”

According to a press release, the Michigan company’s name is similar to the Charlotte’s company, which holds HAVEN Creative as a registered trademark.

HAVEN Creative said it’s become a victim of blowback and negative feedback from being falsely associated with the highly polarizing campaign that aired to millions.

“My team received angry voicemails. As a small business, any threat to our bottom line is real for us,” HAVEN’s Founder and CEO Jeni Bukolt said. “Our goal is to ensure the public understands that we’re a separate group from this other agency.”

Bukolt said her company registered the service mark years ago and wants to protect her reputation in the face of the Super Bowl controversy.

“When it comes to protecting my brand, my team or our clients’ reputations, I won’t back down,” Bukolt said.