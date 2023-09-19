CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Hundreds of Charlotte Airport workers protested Tuesday over low wages and poor working conditions.

The group called for higher pay, safer conditions, and affordable healthcare for airline and airport service workers, which includes cabin cleaners, baggage handlers, and wheelchair attendants.

“We know that these workers are underpaid, they can’t afford their health benefit, they don’t get paid time off,” said airport worker Niecy Brown. “We’re here to fight to make sure we change that.”

Charlotte’s rally was part of a national protest at major American Airline hubs as employees also rallied in Dallas and Phoenix.