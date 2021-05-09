Charlotte apartment complex fire injures one, displaces over two dozen people and several pets killed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – An apartment fire in south Charlotte has left one person with life-threatening injuries and over two dozen people homeless, Charlotte Fire Department says.

The fire occurred at a 3-story apartment in the 1300 block of Beacon Ridge Road around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. 50 firefighters responded and 14 units were affected. The incident took an hour to control. One firefighter suffered a minor injury but returned to work.

The fire was deemed accidental and started on the third floor exterior deck.

24 adults and three children were displaced. Several pets were killed and two cats were injured but still alive.

Update Structure Fire; 1300 block of Beacon Ridge Rd; 50+ firefighters controlled incident in 60min; occupant evaluated by @MecklenburgEMS & transported priority to area hospital; firefighter with minor injury evaluated on scene & return to work; fire is under investigation. https://t.co/DDz94S9avh pic.twitter.com/BXKBOms8f2 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 8, 2021

A second alarm was transmitted at 2:24 p.m. and medic said one person suffered serious burn injuries and transferred Atrium CMC.





The American Red Cross is assisting 22 people displaced by the fire and providing immediate emergency aid to individuals in several of the affected units at the apartment complex.

The estimated damage is $375,000.