Charlotte-area businesswoman launches handbag line that will also aid foster kids

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – While the pandemic trapped millions inside their homes for months, Carrie Tucker used the time to finally launch her dream business.

“I think the pandemic paused everything and gave people the opportunity to recreate yourself,” the owner of The Boc Collective said.

One year later, her tote bags are lining shelves at stores across Charlotte.

“It was amazing to just walk in and just see them,” Tucker said.

For years, Tucker says she has struggled with mental health issues.

“Anxiety and depression is something that never goes away,” Tucker said.

One thing that has helped her manage is the support of her family.

“It made me realize after having children how important it is to nurture these little beings and to think that some children don’t have the basics in our hometown. These are children that are going to school with your family members,” Tucker said.

She is talking about foster teens, who by the age of 18, must leave the programs that they have called home.

“At that moment I just knew that we had to do more,” Tucker said.

She is launching the Bags of Love Campaign, every time a bag is purchased, a foster teen will receive a toiletry bag with their name embroidered on it.

“Something that the girls could put their lip-gloss and things or the boys could put all of their shaving stuff in and at least feeling a part of something is they do not have a home,” Tucker said.

She is also using her success to help a close friend currently waiting for a heart transplant. A percentage of proceeds will go towards her medical expenses and cystic fibrosis foundations.