CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One local Queen City baker isn’t just sending money to help support Ukraine, but rather finding a new and personal way to help.

Whether it’s back in the kitchen, or in the display case, it’s a short walk around the pastries of Latin America and Manolo’s Latin Bakery.

“There is already kindness, there is already love in this county, but we can do better,” said Manolo Betancur.

His passion has been Latin American foods, but over at the cash register, a different country on a different continent is being featured.

“That’s why it gets me- it goes too close to me- it goes into my veins, into my soul, the war,” said Manolo.

Though he’s a baker and a business owner now, Manolo still remembers when his dad lost everything back in Colombia.

“My family business, the business my dad built for 16 years, in five seconds was bombed, we lost everything for a bomb,” remembered Manolo.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, Manolo started raising money for refugees. But he said, he realized it wasn’t enough.

“That will be the best place to start,” said Manolo.









So, he’ll be starting May in Poland. He’ll be traveling to the country and taking money and supplies with him.

“This is going to be the first trip of many trips,” said Manolo.

Manolo will be traveling to Poland with Reverend Nathan Arledge, with Myers Park United Methodist Church.

Rev. Arledge couldn’t talk with Queen City News, because he was in Texas helping along the border, but he did e-mail a statement.

“Manolo and I got together, and he shared his passion of wanting to go and be with the people. His heart moved us into action of planning a trip. We will engage with the Poland UMC, seek connections with local bakers and chefs for food response, and establish partnerships that will last for years to come,” wrote Arledge.

For Manolo, food has a way of bringing joy, even when times are tough.

He said, he’s going to Poland because his heart is telling him too. But he’s still a baker and has plans for when he gets there.

“Still they’re having birthdays, they need to have a cake for their birthday,” said Manolo.

Manolo and Arledge are raising money throughout the month of April. Manolo said he’s planning a couple of different dinners and fundraisers to hopefully raise more money before the first trip. To donate, you can go to Manolo’s Latin Bakery or contact the church.