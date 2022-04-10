UPTOWN (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple busy and populated streets in Uptown were shut down midday Sunday after a Charlotte Bomb Squad responded to reports of a suspicious package in the area.

Officers responded around 11:00 a.m in Uptown on Sunday near E. Trade St. and N. Tryon St., not far from the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center regarding the package that was left unattended near the intersection.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police ultimately rendered the package safe, and detectives and K-9 Units swept the area for any additional suspicious property and found nothing.

It is a busy day in Uptown Sunday with Charlotte FC hosting Atlanta United, the Hornets facing the Wizards in the regular-season finale at Spectrum Center, and Charlotte Shout Fest continuing.

The Bomb Squad, Gastonia K-9 Units trained in explosive detection, Medic, operations command, CFD’s Hazardous Materials Team, CMPD K-9 Units, and CMPD K-9 Patrol Units were all among the departments that responded to the scene.