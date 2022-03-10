CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Kingdom City Church said it is hosting a “massive” $10,000 gas giveaway in northwest Charlotte Saturday.

Church leaders said the ‘GAS ON GOD’ event will take place on March 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mobile Gas Station at 3814 Brookshire Blvd.

Drivers will get a full tank of fuel, a prayer, shopping gift cards and some encouragement, the church said.

The line will begin at North Linwood Avenue with signs pointing to the gas station.

Brian Carn, the Kingdom City Church pastor, said he believes it’s imperative for the church to give back to the community. Carn said it is even more important as gas prices climb across the nation.