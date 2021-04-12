Charlotte City Council approves $5 million ordinance to help homeless population

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte City Council voted on a measure to help provide temporary housing for the city’s homeless population Monday evening.

The $5 million budget ordinance passed unanimously. The city will be able to spend $2.5 million of it to buy a hotel to house the homeless. They plan to partner with the Salvation Army on the housing project, which will serve up to 100 families, or 400 individuals, per night.

It would also give homeless families the ability to stick together rather than having to be split up throughout different hotels.

“I mean this is good work by staff and our city manager’s office to address a really critical issue in our community, and I believe it is money well spent.”

There will also be $300,000 allocated to partner with social services and Housing CLT to provide a program director and six housing navigators.

The 2040 Comprehensive Plan was not on the agenda tonight, But Councilmember Tariq Bokhari said that is what Charlotte residents need to keep track of right now.

“What’s really important–and actually, you know, not on the agenda tonight–is kind of where, at this moment, this huge moment of transition for the 2040 Comp Plan, for the transit plan, all that long-term stuff, that the one-cent sales tax. So that’s kind of like the unspoken thing for tonight,” Bokhari said.

The 2040 Comprehensive Plan has been discussed for months, and was supposed to be voted on this month. Instead, the vote was delayed until June because there was a ton of disagreement about the plan.

“Right now, we’re all just kind of frantically redesigning and trying to figure out and make our arguments for like, this is better than getting rid of single-family zoning, or this is better than 10-minute neighborhoods, or this is better than community benefit agreements,” said Bokhari. “So that’s kind of it’s just, it’s just in the grunt work right now.”

The 2040 plan was not discussed publicly in tonight’s meeting but Councilmember Bokhari said members have split up into committees to advocate for changes they want to be made in the plan.

