CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Spectrum Center could score an upgrade, and the Hornets could net a new practice facility, but it comes with a cost of $215 million.

“That’s an insane amount of money,” said Terrell Thibeaux, who lives in Charlotte.

If Charlotte City Council approves the project, the City of Charlotte would use hospitality tax money or tourism dollars to pay for upgrades at the Spectrum Center and to build the practice facility.

“We believe that this proposal provides renovation and upgrades to keep the arena competitive and will help attract additional events and bring more visitors to the center city and support our local businesses,” said Tracy Dodson, with the Economic Development Office of the City of Charlotte.

The city says it’s contractually obligated with the Hornets to pay all but $42 million of the total $215 million.

The deal would keep the Hornets in Charlotte through the year 2045, and the team would pay for project cost overruns.

“It used to be amazing even the Epicenter was a huge draw for tourists but after COVID, it just fell off, and people stopped going there, so if they could do anything to bring it back and bring the life back to Charlotte, I think I would appreciate it,” said Thibeaux.

In a separate project from the Spectrum Center upgrades, the city would redevelop the public transportation center.

The bus station would be moved underground with shops on the ground level with the streetcar, and on top of that, would be the light rail with the concourse coming down onto Trade Street.

Some people who work in Charlotte worry about these projects pricing people out of Uptown.

“This is our city, a public city, so at the end of the day we’re the people that are going to be using the transportation system and the stores that they’re trying to build, assuming these are affordable stores and also the population they’re trying to reach because also if they build these stores, is the rent going to continue to go up around places in the city?” asked Diamond McKoy, who works in Charlotte.

Charlotte City Council is set to talk more about the Spectrum Center upgrades at a meeting on June 6.